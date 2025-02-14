Report: Navy leaders criticized for SEALs training in sewage-contaminated water

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Navy SEALs are training in sewage-contaminated water, according to a government watchdog calling out the heads of the elite program that trains just off the coast of Coronado.

This is the latest twist in what's been a decades-long crisis stretching from the Tijuana River Valley up the coast of San Diego.

ABC 10News has followed the South Bay sewage crisis and its impact on the community for decades — from the water to air quality, and the alleged health issues stemming from that.

A scathing report from the Department of Defense's Inspector General slammed the Navy Special Warfare Command, which is the part of the military that trains and runs Navy SEALs. The report calls out health and safety concerns for Navy SEAL candidates.

Specifically, SEAL candidates were exposed to contaminated water off the coast of Coronado.



"We have Customs and Border Control, we have Coast Guard, we have Marines, we have EOD, all these elements of various law enforcement and military services. They're all out on this water, and some out them every day," said Dan'l Steward, a retired Navy SEAL Captain.

Steward said he trained in sewage-contaminated water during his military career.

He said he's been warning about the water and Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis for years.

"You're asking a lot of those folks, so to simply say, 'Well, that's just the sewage problem, they'll figure it out.' You need to be more proactive, cause these are the folks that are putting their lives on the line," said Steward. "Not just during wartime but every day."

According to the DOD IG report, between Jan. 2019 and May 2023, the Naval Special Warfare Center diagnosed more than 1,100 cases of acute gastrointestinal illness among Navy SEALs and special combat candidates in Coronado.

Those acute illnesses included things like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Of those cases, nearly 40% were diagnosed within seven days of exposure to ocean water that exceeded state limits.

U.S. Congressman Scott Peters, who represents California's 50th Congressional District, said the circumstances need to be talked about.

"I would have to say I really appreciate the military and their attitude of we're going to deal with what we got," said Rep. Peters. "I think it's exemplary, but it's just not appropriate for us to have a situation where closed beaches and contaminated water is the norm. So good for them for stepping up to the task."

The report said despite San Diego County issuing beach closure advisories numerous times in 2024, the SEALs rarely relocated training, saying candidates were exposed to contaminated water.

Captain Steward called the issue a national crisis.

"If you want the SEAL individual and the capability to continue to be what it is, this is going to have to be mitigated," said Steward. "It's not going to be solved. I would also say that this is not the Navy, the SEAL community, or even the Navy's problem to solve because the whole issue stems from the cross-border sewage down there from Tijuana."

The report asked the Navy to create new policies for monitoring water quality and when to move training by the end of the year. Navy Special Warfare sent a statement saying when the training area is unsafe, it's rescheduled or relocated to minimize the impact.