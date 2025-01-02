Contaminated Coast: An ABC 10News special on the binational sewage crisis

San Diego County: A shimmering piece of California's paradise.

From the picturesque desert and cascading mountains to the vibrant beach communities dancing along our coast -- it's a global destination for millions. But over the years, contamination has spilled into the ecosystem of the South Bay.

Land, air and sea -- all so delicately interconnected. All threatened by a sewage crisis.

ABC 10News has taken a deep dive into how this binational sewage crisis has come to be.

Decades of toxic waste and failing sewage systems from the Mexican side of the border are only the beginning of problems flowing into our southern beach communities.

As we learn from local researchers and doctors, the toxins found in the ocean, soil and air aren't just staying there. They're now taking hold of the community's health.

Imperial Beach was one of the communities most impacted by the contamination crisis. Just south of there are the Tijuana River sloughs.

The pollution has been poisoning what was once a surfers' paradise, leaving a nearby beach nearly deserted, a sight especially devastating to those who know the role the sloughs played in surfing history.

