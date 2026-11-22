SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A study released Thursday found the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System generates nearly $1 billion in regional economic output and supports nearly 4,800 jobs.

The 2026 Economic Impact Report, released by economic research firm ECOnorthwest, found that every dollar spent by MTS generates around $1.94 in economic activity throughout San Diego County. "Investing in public transit benefits our entire region. It helps reduce traffic on our roads, connects people to jobs and businesses and supports the economic growth that makes San Diego stronger," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Councilman. "This report demonstrates the significant return MTS delivers on public investment. Maintaining that value requires fiscal discipline, accountability and a commitment to earning and maintaining the public's trust while continuing to serve the needs of our communities."

According to the report, MTS adds $527.9 million in value to the regional economy "through wages, business income and production-related taxes," while generating $940.4 million in regional economic output. Additionally, ECOnorthwest's report estimates MTS saves county residents $570 million annually in reduced fuel, maintenance and vehicle ownership costs -- 80% of which come in households earning less than $70,000 annually. Through its buses, trolleys, and microtransit options, the report estimates MTS takes 867 million miles of car travel off regional roads each year.

Last fiscal year, the transit agency saw 81.2 million annual boardings and is at 95% of pre-pandemic ridership levels. In October, MTS and the North County Transit San Diego Railroad increased fares for the first time since 2009. Monthly MTS and NCTD passes increased from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for senior, disabled and Medicare (SDM) recipient riders. NCTD COASTER passes changed from a zone model to a flat-fare model.

COASTER one-way fares now reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for SDM riders. Monthly COASTER passes increased to $185 for adults and $60 for SDM riders. The fare changes will not affect the Youth Opportunity Pass, which allows anyone 18 and under to ride transit for free with a Youth PRONTO app account or card. For the second approved increase in fall 2027, monthly MTS and NCTD passes will increase to $95 for adults and $30 for SDM riders.

The San Diego Association of Governments approved the fare hikes to "help keep transit service levels as high as possible as the agencies face budget challenges in the coming years," according to a statement from the regional agency. Transit riders enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal or CalWORKs who are not already participating in another reduced-fare transit program with MTS or NCTD can use the new PRONTO Low-Income Fare Eligible Program, "ensuring that thousands of lower-income residents continue to have access to affordable public transportation even as regional fares increase," according to a statement from the agencies. "No one should pretend fare increases are painless," San Diego City Councilman and MTS board member Sean Elo-Rivera said. "For a working mom trying to get to a second job, a senior on a fixed income or a family already choosing between rent, groceries and health care, every dollar matters.

PRONTO LIFE is about making sure the riders with the least to give are not asked to carry the heaviest burden. And starting today, riders can enroll in PRONTO LIFE now, before the fare increases go into effect, so they're covered from day one." MTS and NCTD estimate that there are around 34,000 eligible transit pass holders who may qualify for the program. Applications are now open at sdmts.com/fares/pronto-life-program.

Eligible riders who enroll in PRONTO LIFE will receive reduced fares through their approved PRONTO card or mobile app, including a $2.50 one-way fare, $6 day pass and $72 monthly pass. These discounts will apply to MTS buses and Trolley services, as well as NCTD regional bus services, the transit agencies stated.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-11-19-2026 14:14

