Rep. Scott Peters introduces bill to prevent the renaming of Navy ships, including the USNS Harvey Milk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Representative Scott Peters introduced on Friday the "Preserving Great Americans' Legacies Act," to prevent the U.S. Navy from renaming the USNS Harvey Milk and other ships.

The introduction of the legislation comes after reports of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordering the Secretary of the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk during Pride Month.

Representative Peters released a statement saying in part, "“While Hegseth works to erase the names of these important civic leaders from the fleet, the President also publicly commits to renaming military bases for Confederate leaders. That is a clear values statement by the Administration about the America it envisions and asks our servicemembers and their families to serve. It is unacceptable and unreflective of our country."

According to Peters' office, Secretary Hegseth also ordered the review of other ships, including a number of those named after abolitionist Harriet Tubman, labor organizer Cesar Chavez, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and others.

You can read the full text of the bill by following this link.

