Local veterans, LGBTQ+ leaders criticize removal of Harvey Milk's name from Navy ship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to rename the Navy ship that bears the name of veteran and gay rights activist Harvey Milk has been met with criticism from members of the gay community, including those who served in the military, in San Diego where the ship was built.

It might not end there. Other ships in the same John Lewis-class, honoring civil rights leaders, are also at risk.

The USNS Harvey Milk was christened and first launched from the San Diego Bay in November 2021, ushering in a new era of acceptance in the military to reflect the very man for whom the ship was named.

Alex Gallardo/AP U.S. Navy shipman Aaron Henderson looks over at the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler ship named after the first openly gay elected official, prior to the ship's launching in San Diego, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Navy ship is the second of six vessels in the Navy's John Lewis-class program, second to the USNS John Lewis.

"He was a man that looked at America and looked at communities, did not see color — saw us as all Americans," said Nicole Murray Ramirez.

Ramirez understands Milk's impact as much as anyone. His sexuality prevented him from joining the military.

"I got drafted, but I got 4-F because they said I was obvious homosexual," Ramirez said. The 4-F classification identifies an individual who is, in their eyes, not fit to serve.

For Harvey, his sexuality was the reason he was kicked out.

He spent four years in the Navy, stationed in San Diego in the 1950s as a diving instructor, before receiving an "other than honorable" discharge over his homosexuality.

Milk went on to become California's first openly gay elected official in the 1970s before his assassination in 1978.

His story inspired Ramirez to lead a national letter writing campaign to get a Navy ship named in Harvey's honor.

"In my travels, many veterans come up and say, 'Thank you. You don't know how this ship has touched me and my family, makes me feel, you know, like America appreciates my service,'" Ramirez said.

Milk's legacy lives on in San Diego in more ways than one. In Hillcrest, you'll find the first street in the country to ever bear his name. Ramirez led that charge as well, and is recognized with an honorary street sign above Milk's.

However, Ramirez feels those signs of progress reversed course when Hegseth ordered the Navy to strip Milk's name from the replenishment oiler.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell, explaining the decision, said "Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief's priorities, our nation's history, and the warrior ethos. Any potential renaming(s) will be announced after internal reviews are complete."

“I'll be honest, I find it strange that we name machines of warfare after people who fought for justice and peace, but (Hegseth) seems to be making it normalizing the marginalization of oppressed people," said Joseph Yorty, a gay man who served in the Navy for 11 years.

A defense official confirmed the timing of this announcement, to come during Pride Month, was intentional.

Yorty said it won't stop people in the gay community from joining the military, it'll just force them to hide their sexuality, just like he did for a portion of his service.

"Then, it just make their lives more difficult, which I think has an impact on national security," Yorty said.

In Ramirez's eyes, it could also encourage a domino effect of discrimination.

"I think all Americans should be asking themselves, sho's next? I mean, we're not the only ones that are being attacked," he said.

Other ships in the John Lewis-class, which could be forced to undergo a similar change, are named after prominent civil rights figures and historical leaders like Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more.

