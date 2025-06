SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on June 3 ordered the renaming of a Navy ship named after gay rights icon Harvey Milk.

It's unclear what the new name will be, but it's set to be officially renamed later this month.

The USNS Harvey Milk was christened here in San Diego back in 2021.

