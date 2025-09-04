Rep. Mike Levin proposes bipartisan bill to ban lawmakers from stock trading

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Mike Levin is pushing for a ban on stock trading by lawmakers, introducing bipartisan legislation that would prohibit individual stock trades among members of Congress.

Levin, along with several other Democrats and a group of Republicans, introduced a bill that would prohibit individual stock trades among members of Congress. The bill gives lawmakers 180 days to sell off stocks they own, including those in blind trusts.

This topic has been an issue for years, with many arguing that members of Congress have potential conflicts of interest due to their stake in companies and an unfair advantage over other trades, considering the knowledge they possess. Levin said the current measures in place to stop this are ineffective, and there needs to be a stop to it.

"I think it's really important that when you elect people to Congress, that you can be confident that they're using the information that they receive, not to pad, you know, their own pocketbook, but to actually do right by their constituents in the country," Levin said.

The bill is still in its early stages. It would need to get through the House and Senate and then be signed by the president to go into effect.