Remote workers gather on beach for second remote work meetup

A group of remote workers gathered at Law Street Beach for a second outdoor work meetup, setting up laptops and taking calls with the ocean as their backdrop, courtesy of Scott Muirhead's efforts to continue the growing San Diego trend.

"When everyone is working, it kind of feels like an office but more enjoyable," Alex, a remote worker, said.

Attendees said the setting made it easier to stay focused and get things done.

"I'm answering a lot of emails and doing a lot of the admin stuff on my computer, so I feel like I'm being super productive," Scarlett said.

For others, the event helped them to find work.

"I love working remotely and looking to continue in the remote working space, so I came here to network, and it's actually been pretty successful," Maddy, an attendee, said.

Not everyone was clocking in, though. Organizer Scotty Muirhead said the event keeps him too busy to actually work.

"I actually have to take PTO for these days because I'm too busy talking to people," Muirhead said.

The first remote work meetup in March of 2026 went viral, but the city shut it down, saying organizers needed a permit. Muirhead worked with the city to get the proper approvals, and said the process was easy.

"They streamlined the process for us. Now we're here," Muirhead said.

The second meetup came with upgrades — trash cans, live music, and park rangers on site.

Attendees chose their own spots along the beach, with at least one worker draping a towel over a laptop to block the sun.

"Last time it was the Padres game. This time it is the beach," Lydia said.

For those hoping to make beach work a regular habit, the main hurdle remains the same: getting HR to sign off on it.

However, Muirhead promised future beach meetups on other parts of the coast, including Venice Beach, and hinted at a future meetup in Japan.

