SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The unemployment rate in San Diego County declined to 4.4% in October, down from a revised 4.7% in September, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The region's rate of unemployment compares with 4.9% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.

Friday's data does not include year-over-year estimates or comparisons for labor force data due to the lapse in federal appropriations in 2025, which prevented the Bureau of Labor Statistics from publishing October 2025 state and sub-state labor force estimates, an EDD statement read.

Between September 2026 and October 2026, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,573,500 to 1,593,000, a rise of 19,500 jobs. Agricultural employment lost 100 jobs.

The government sector had the largest month-over-month gain in employment, with an increase of 5,200 jobs. State government -- up 2,300 -- and local government educational services -- up 2,800 -- provided nearly all the gains, as schools continued to return from summer recess.

A total of six other sectors saw increases in employment, totaling 15,000 jobs. Private education and health services gained 4,300, trade, transportation, and utilities gained 4,000, and professional business services gained 3,800, generating the majority of that employment.

On the other hand, two industry sectors reported job declines, reducing employment by a combined 700 jobs. Construction lost 400 jobs and leisure and hospitality lost 300 jobs.

Between October 2025 and October 2026, total nonfarm employment increased by 22,900, while farm employment decreased by 400.

Private education and health services led all gains, adding 11,400 jobs, while four other sectors also added employment for a combined total of 14,400 jobs. Professional and business services -- up 4,900 jobs -- and leisure and hospitality -- up 4,800 jobs -- made up the majority.

Conversely, three sectors lost employment over the year -- a total of 2,900 jobs. Construction posted the largest decline of 1,400, while information saw the next largest decline, reducing employment by 1,000 jobs.

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