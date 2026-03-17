Rattlesnake found in Rancho Santa Fe pool as snake season picks up earlier than usual

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A rattlesnake was rescued from a Rancho Santa Fe swimming pool Saturday as a veteran snake wrangler says this year's snake season is busier than prior years — and started earlier.

Bruce Ireland, a veteran snake wrangler, captured video as he walked into the backyard of a Rancho Santa Fe home Saturday morning, where a nearly 3-foot rattlesnake had been struggling in the middle of a pool.

"This one probably swam in circles all night long. It couldn't get out," Ireland said, who heads The Snake Wranglers.

Ireland said the snake appeared to be in poor condition when he arrived.

"Its head was up, so I knew it was breathing air, but didn't look like it was in very good shape," Ireland said.

Minutes later, Ireland was able to collect the lethargic snake.

The pool discovery is just one example of what Ireland describes as a record-setting snake season. More than a week ago, Ireland captured and relocated a rattlesnake after it was found sunning itself in a yard in Vista. Days later, Ireland relocated a large rattlesnake found along a fence behind a Carlsbad home — a removal that came with a close call.

"I realized the snake had struck quite close to my left knee," Ireland said.

Ireland says the spike in snake calls is likely linked to plentiful food sources and the heat.

"This year, it's been busier than prior years and started earlier," Ireland said. "I think with all the rain, everything flourishes."

Ireland says snakes are increasingly active as temperatures rise.

"They'll come out when they sense warm, looking for food and water," Ireland said.

The rattlesnake rescued from the pool was placed under a heat lamp after the rescue. Minutes after our interview, the snake began to show signs of recovery.

"Her moving like this. It’s the first time since coming out of the pool," Ireland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

