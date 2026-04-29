Rancho Bernardo woman says family in survival mode after bombings in Lebanon destroyed their homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Rancho Bernardo woman says her family members are in survival mode after recent bombings in Lebanon reduced their homes to rubble.

With a precarious ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon extended for more than two weeks, some of Tanya Mezher's family returned to what remained of their homes.

"The shock is still there. So is the sadness, the grief," Mezher said.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Mezher is scrambling to help her loved ones. The homes of eight family members were destroyed in recent bombings, leaving her family to fight for survival.

Mezher translated the words of her cousin in a video as she looked at what remained of her home in Nabatieh, south of Beirut.

“She says, ‘This is the roof,’” said Mezher. “She is traumatized. Everything is dust.”

Underneath the rubble was a complex that included units owned by two of Mezher's aunts and a unit owned by her late father.

The home was filled with childhood mementos and was about to be passed down to Mezher and her sister.

"There's nothing left," an emotional Mezher said.

Mezher says eight family members lost their homes, most of them on April 8. On that day, Israel launched 100 airstrikes, saying it hit only terror targets. Lebanon dubbed the attacks "Black Wednesday," saying the strikes occurred in civilian areas. The reported casualty count was more than 350.

Mezher says her loved ones had fled to other areas in Lebanon and were not in their homes during the bombings. Eight days later, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect.

Mezher says her family is now scattered across the country. Some are living with other family members, while others have found rentals in rural areas. Their jobs no longer exist, they have limited savings, and they have lost most of their possessions.

"My eldest aunt, crying constantly, heartbroken. Terrified and in a state of shock. Not knowing what’s going to happen next," Mezher said.

Mezher started a GoFundMe campaign to help with her family's wide range of needs, including food and shelter.

"At this point, it's focusing on survival and helping my family," Mezher said. "Clinging to hope, to rebuild one day. But at the moment it's just tragic.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

