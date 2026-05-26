Ramona community rallies to replace, recover autistic man's stolen e-bike

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Ramona man with autism got his e-bike back after community members rallied around him, with one woman confronting the suspected thief directly.

Kyle Della-Rocco, 37, relies on his e-bike as a lifeline.

"I don't have a license so it's the only way to get around town," Della-Rocco said.

Two Fridays ago, Della-Rocco arrived for his shift at the Circle K in Ramona, parked his e-bike on the side of the building, and forgot to lock it up. Hours later, he discovered it had been stolen.

"Absolutely crushed," Della-Rocco said.

A report was filed with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help him, and donations poured in immediately. A regular customer at the Circle K also donated a used e-bike.

"Amazing, honestly didn't expect it," Della-Rocco said.

Community members also took it upon themselves to find the stolen bike. Della-Rocco's mother, Laura Jones, said neighbors began searching on their own.

"There were people driving around with cellphones looking for the bike," Jones said.

A few days after the theft, an employee at a business near the Circle K watched surveillance video and recognized the suspected thief as a known transient. The woman then went to a relative of the suspect, who directed her to him. She gave him an ultimatum.

"She demanded, threatened him. You've got 30 minutes to get that bike back to Circle K. He did it!" Jones said.

The bike was returned, though it had been spray-painted silver and was missing several accessories, including a charger, a tire pump, a helmet, and a lock. Della-Rocco plans to use the donation money to make the bike whole again.

Della-Rocco also plans to pay for repairs on the donated e-bike — so he can give it away.

"My philosophy is to always pay it forward, any way I can," Della-Rocco said.

Information on the suspect was forwarded to investigators. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

