Rain forces San Diego County residents to change weekend plans as atmospheric river arrives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An atmospheric river is bringing steady rain to San Diego County, prompting residents to adjust their weekend activities as the storm settles over the region.

The weather system, which moved down from Northern California after impacting San Francisco earlier this week, is expected to remain over San Diego for most of Saturday, creating challenging driving conditions and forcing event cancellations.

Despite the on-and-off rain on Friday evening in Del Mar, many residents ventured out for errands and treats, including ice cream.

"Why not, you know, it's what they want. I feel like it's never that cold in San Diego, so ice cream is always a good recipe for showing them a good time," one resident said.

However, Saturday's forecast has drivers concerned about safety on wet roads.

"There's people that don't know how to drive in the rain, yes in the rain," another resident said.

For transplants from other parts of the country, the precipitation brings a sense of nostalgia.

"It kind of feels like home, so I like it," Regina said.

Reginald Davis, originally from the Midwest, welcomed the change in weather.

"It's about time. I'm from the Midwest, I'm used to more rain, so this is kind of something to look forward to for me," Davis said.

The storm has already impacted local events, with Del Mar races canceled for Saturday due to weather conditions.

Families are adapting their weekend plans to accommodate the indoor weather.

"I'm like, where do we go? Sky Zone, Dave & Busters? What do we do to keep dry, to keep them entertained?" one parent said.

Another resident is embracing the cozy atmosphere the weather brings.

"So it's going to be really cozy indoor weekend, and I think that's going to be the idea for a lot of my friends as well," they said.

The worst of the storm is expected on Saturday, with residents advised to exercise caution while driving in wet conditions.

