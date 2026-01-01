CORONADO (KGTV) — Rain doesn't dampen New Year's Eve spirits for San Diego tourists

Despite gloomy skies and scattered showers on New Year's Eve, visitors to San Diego are making the most of their holiday getaway, finding indoor activities and maintaining optimistic attitudes about their vacation plans.

The rainy weather throughout San Diego on Wednesday created an unusual scene for the typically sunny destination, but tourists from around the world are adapting their plans rather than letting the precipitation ruin their experience.

Costanza Druker and her family, visiting from Argentina, had planned to explore Coronado's famous architecture and beaches during their final days in the area.

"We were going to the Hotel in Coronado here on the island to look at some of the architecture there and also the beach, but it's gloomy," Druker said.

Out-of-state visitors are similarly adjusting their itineraries while remaining determined to explore the city.

"It takes away from us hitting the beach, probably, which we'd like to do, but there's plenty of other stuff to do, so we're gonna hang out and brave through it. We got the umbrellas, so we're all good," David Tomlin said.

The unexpected weather is driving visitors into local businesses as they seek shelter from the rain. Diane Benney, a local store manager, sees the weather as a potential boost for area retailers.

"We also have so many tourists come in and they're here for the holidays, so it definitely helps us with keeping up business while there's traffic available," Benney said.

The timing works well for last-minute shoppers preparing for New Year's celebrations.

"People are still kind of hunting for that last minute thing for New Year's," Benney said.

Despite the cloudy conditions, tourists remain hopeful they'll experience San Diego's renowned sunshine before departing.

"That'd be great. I mean, if we could get some sun and maybe catch a little tennis game, that'd be great," Dio Pando said when asked about hopes for clearer weather.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

