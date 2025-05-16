Public can weigh in on what to do with train tracks on crumbling bluffs in Del Mar

It's a decision that will play a huge role in San Diego's future: what to do with the train tracks on the crumbling bluffs in Del Mar. It's an issue we've been covering for years, and you have a new chance to weigh in.

The options include building a tunnel around the Del Mar Fairgrounds, building a tunnel under the fairgrounds, and shoring up the bluffs and leaving the tracks where they are.

"I don't drive so I do rely on public transportation to get where I need to go," said Pamela Tripp. She made the trek south Friday morning, taking the Los Angeles Amtrak line to the Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego. It's a trip she makes often, and it's a trip that's becoming increasingly more frustrating.

"It makes it super unstable for me to plan my day, plan my week, because now it's not something I can rely on," said Tripp. "So it's super frustrating."

Pamela's one of the millions of passengers who travel on the LOSSAN corridor, which is the 351-mile San Luis Obispo - Los Angeles - San Diego corridor. It's a picturesque path that has parts crumbling into the ocean.

Over the years, landslides, erosion and seismic activity have caused collapses along the coastal bluffs in Del Mar and temporary shutdowns of the rail line.

The San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG, has plans to solve the shutdown problem but needs the public to chime in on the options.

"A lot of the residents are asking questions that we don't have the answers to now because we haven't done the technical studies needed because we're trying to evaluate what we should be studying," said Keith Greer, the environmental compliance manager at SANDAG. "So it's the beginning of the process, it's still early on and we really want to have all those concerns given to us as part of the public comments."

The plans range from stabilizing the bluffs to re-routing the tracks altogether. Right now, there are four different options. SANDAG said it's trying to create stability to the railroad.

"It's a very critical corridor," said Greer. "It's the second busiest railroad corridor in the United States. So it's not just a San Diego issue, it's a system. We're all trying to do the same thing, which is make a more resilient railroad corridor and make it a more stable feature line that's out there."

Pamela said she hopes her future route won't be as stressful.

"Public transportation, whatever little bit we have, should probably work when needed. I think the people need it," said Pamela.

If you'd like to give feedback, click here. The public comment process will last until June 30th.