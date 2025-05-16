San Diego residents invited to provide feedback on rail realignment project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SANDAG is now accepting public feedback on the LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project through the end of June as part of the environmental review process for the North County initiative.

The project aims to address ongoing issues with bluff erosion that have led to multiple rail closures and disruptions for passengers.

Four options are being considered for moving the train tracks away from the vulnerable bluffs.

One option includes maintaining the current route while adding a second track to the existing alignment.

The LOSSAN corridor stretches from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and is one of the busiest rail routes in the nation.

