Protests held downtown in response to deadly Minneapolis shooting by ICE agent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Protests and outrage spread across the country Thursday following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, with demonstrations held from the Carolinas to Washington, D.C., and in San Diego.

In downtown San Diego, protesters gathered at the corner of Broadway and Front Street, just blocks from the federal building where Immigration and Customs Enforcement is headquartered. Emotions ran high as demonstrators said they were outraged by what unfolded in Minnesota and fearful of similar incidents happening locally.

Chants of “No justice, no peace — we want ICE off our streets” echoed through the crowd as protesters held signs calling for accountability and an end to aggressive immigration enforcement.

The demonstrations come after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer Wednesday in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security has accused Good of attacking ICE officers with her car.

A graphic video circulating online appears to show an ICE agent pulling on a car door handle. As Good begins to drive away, she is shot.

The FBI is leading the investigation and is reportedly blocking state authorities from accessing case materials and evidence. The shooting has sparked nationwide protests, with many demonstrators calling the incident unjustified.

The incident also comes on the heels of another federal agent-involved shooting Thursday afternoon. Police in Portland say federal agents shot a man and a woman during a vehicle stop. According to DHS, U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting the stop when the driver allegedly attempted to run over agents, prompting them to fire in what the agency says was self-defense.

In Minneapolis, protests escalated into clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged protesters to remain peaceful, calling for calm and compassion as the investigation continues.

At the San Diego rally, protesters said the shooting has intensified fears within immigrant and marginalized communities.

“This is terrifying, and everyone should be terrified,” said protester Malika Marsden.

“It could have been any of us. It could have been anyone in my family they’re after,” added Christina.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of three protests held in San Diego within the past 24 hours related to the shooting. Organizers said the turnout reflects mounting frustration and concern over civil rights.

“San Diego knows there’s been an egregious injustice not only done to Renee, but one that’s been going on for the past year,” said organizer Emily von Gerichten. “San Diegans are getting tired of it.”

Marsden said the incident underscores broader fears about safety and rights.

“When one of us is not safe, all of us are not safe,” she said.

At times, the crowd spilled into nearby streets as drivers honked in support. Protesters said the turnout showed solidarity with those demonstrating in Minneapolis and across the country.

In a statement to 10News, a spokesperson with ICE said the agency encourages Americans to exercise their constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, but added that the vilification of ICE law enforcement must stop.

