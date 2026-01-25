Protesters Rally in City Heights Calling for ICE Out of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans planned protests on Saturday following the ICE-involved shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Anger, frustration and fear filled Fairmount Avenue in City Heights Saturday as dozens of protesters gathered to voice concerns over federal law enforcement and demand that Immigration and Customs Enforcement stay out of San Diego.

Holding signs and chanting, demonstrators lined Fairmount Avenue near Wightman Street, just across from a San Diego Police Department facility. Organizers said the peaceful protest was fueled by a recent fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, involving a federal agent in Minneapolis, raising fears that a similar incident could happen locally.

“It was just upsetting to see this happen again in such a short time,” said protester Mike Ocampo-Giancola.

Several people in the crowd said the incident heightened existing concerns about growing tensions between communities and federal agents, including ICE.

“I mean if it can happen there, it can happen here,” said Tricia Sykes. “We’re a blue state, right?”

Others said the situation feels increasingly urgent.

“I think it’s really scary to see what’s happening there, and I think it’s going to come our way,” said Rocio Ocampo-Giancola. “We need to act now and we need to be aware that we’re not safe anymore.”

The demonstration comes a day after protesters occupied the mayor’s office, calling for a meeting and demanding ICE be removed from San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria said he met with members of the group last week.

In a statement released Friday, Gloria said, “Through the executive order I signed in July, I made it clear that the San Diego Police Department does not participate in federal immigration enforcement. That policy is in writing, it is enforced, and it is exactly what these protestors are asking for.”

More than 24 hours after that statement, protesters returned to the streets, saying they felt it was important to continue showing up before fears become reality in their own community.

“We’re neighbors,” said Rocio Ocampo-Giancola. “We need to remember that we’re not just one person — we’re all a community. Enough is enough.”