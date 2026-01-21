Protesters gather and rally on the one-year-anniversary of Trump's second term

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Waterfront Park in front of the County Administration building is quiet now.

But earlier Tuesday afternoon, it was packed with plenty of protesters calling for change one year into President Donald Trump's second term in the White House.

"I'm very concerned about what's going on in Minnesota,” Tina Fisher, a protester, said.

"We don't have much choice other than to find whatever available time you have and at least do something to make your voice heard,” Jack Carincross, another protester, said.

What appeared to be at least 200 San Diegans were gathering and rallying for a common cause on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm honored that we have so many people here today,” Lisa Doell, Protest Organizer

They were protesting against Trump and his administration as it completes its first year of Trump's second term.

"We can't stop. He's not going to stop, and the people who are supporting him are not going to stop,” Fisher said. “So, we don't have a choice. We have to be here."

The President spoke to reporters on Tuesday, touting what he defines as successes during his first year, as Trump pointed to immigration and the economy.

However, after gauging and witnessing some of the signs at this rally, some don't feel the same way.

"I think that we need to continue to do things that are going to affect our billionaires, the economy, stopping the funding of our government and all of the policies, the fascism that they're doing today, as well as the funding of ICE, so the more we can hit their pocketbooks, the better,” Doell said.

2025 saw plenty of marches and rallies in protest of Trump in San Diego and Washington, D.C. Some are hoping to continue that in 2026 and the rest of the President's term.

"The sooner that we build up a community that is actively resisting this, the more that we, the more of a chance that we stand when we know what's coming down the pike after they're done tearing apart Minnesota,” Carincross said.

"We are the people. They are supposed to be working for us as a democracy. So, the more we can come together collectively and share what we think is right and how we want the future to look, the better.” Carincross said.

Organizers on Tuesday took an economic stance, said they were not going to support those who support the current administration with their dollars.