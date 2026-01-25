Protesters demand free parking at Balboa Park as museums report declining attendance

BALBOA PARK (KGTV) — More than 100 protesters gathered at Balboa Park to demand the city reverse its decision to charge parking fees, arguing the new policy threatens the future of San Diego's cultural crown jewel.

The demonstration brought together visitors, museum officials and community members who say the parking fees implemented on January 5 are already hurting attendance at the park's attractions.

"I've been enjoying the park for many, many years. I mean, why shouldn't we continue to use the park? I mean, the museums will start closing. This whole park will start shuttering. You know, the restaurants, the museums, and we won't have a park," Jamie Newbold, a protestor, said.

Museums within the park, including the Air and Space Museum, report they are losing both visitors and revenue since the fees took effect.

Jim Kidrick, CEO and president of the Air and Space Museum, spoke at the protest and described his reaction when parking fees were introduced.

"I was stunned. I just never expected it. I've been here now just over 20 years, and if you would have said, Hey, give me a list of 10 or 20 or 100 things that you think could happen to Balboa Park, paid parking certainly wasn't on that list, nor should it be," Kidrick said.

Mayor Todd Gloria's office previously defended the program, stating it was designed to create dedicated revenue for the park.

"The paid parking program is designed to create a dedicated source of revenue for the park. It must be evaluated based on clear, long-term data - not a few weeks of initial operation. Rescinding the program now, before meaningful trends can be measured, would put the park's financial future at risk and return us to the very instability that has delayed maintenance and capital improvements for years," the mayor's office said.

However, protesters argue the fees will prevent the improvements the city hopes to achieve, potentially leading to the closure of beloved cultural institutions and businesses within the park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

