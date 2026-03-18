Property crimes spike during warmer weather, SDPD data shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During the warmer weather, San Diego Police are reminding folks to secure their property by closing and locking doors and windows while away.

"Between May and September of last year, for an example, 50% of thefts from vehicles or thefts involving vehicles occurred in those warmer days," Sargeant Saum Poorsaleh with the San Diego Police Department said.

Porrsaleh noted that many of the property crimes happen as "crimes of opportunity," happening when folks kept their windows cracked in the car during the summer months to keep the inside cool. The same is true for securing the home.

"My family and I also live in an older home, and we don't have A/C," Poorsaleh said. "We keep our windows and doors locked when we're not home. As soon as we're home, we reopen everything."

Let's say you do catch a thief in the act? Poorsaleh asks people not to confront the thief, but to call 9-1-1 and stay on the line.

"I'll never request someone to confront that person ... sometimes the best tool for us is a really good witness," Poorsaleh said.

San Diego Police also say crime occurs at the beach at higher rates. Thieves are looking to steal valuable items from tourists while they have their guard down.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

