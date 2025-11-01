Prop 50 campaign attracts $250 million in contributions from nationwide

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) - Proposition 50 advertisements have been flooding every available space, raising questions about who's funding this massive campaign effort.

According to the Secretary of State's website , approximately $250 million has been funneled into supporting or opposing this campaign, made up of just over 265,000 contributions.

The state measure has attracted significant funding from Washington D.C., New York, and even Minnesota and other states, with financial support far outweighing opposition by a 2-to-1 margin.

Charles Munger Jr. has singlehandedly donated the most money, over $30 million, directed at the opposition of the ballot measure. He previously funded the independent redistricting commission ballot measure , which Prop 50 temporarily overrides.

Once this special election is over, the remaining money will either be held for legal defense of Prop 50 or, pending legal rules, could be funneled into another campaign similar to what happened with the Biden Harris campaign last year. There is also a way in which some donors are refunded, but only time will tell.

