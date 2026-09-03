Prohibition Brewing Company, a Vista staple for 15 years, is up for sale

VISTA (KGTV) — Prohibition Brewing Company, a beloved Vista brewery and restaurant, is being sold for nearly $3 million after 15 years in business, as its original owners look to retire.

General Manager and Owner Kyle Adams said his parents, who founded the brewery, made the decision to sell so they could retire. Adams said the business has become deeply embedded in the local community over the years.

"High school reunions, we do a lot of work with the Vista Unified School District, Operation Hope, donation drives, animal donations, as well as car shows, … clothing sales. We really try to get involved with our community," Adams said.

It is not yet clear whether a new owner would keep the brewery running or rebrand the space. Adams said he is nervous about the transition but excited for what comes next.

"We don't know how it's going to go exactly, but we know we're going to be winding down and eventually ceasing operations and moving on to our next endeavor," Adams said.

For longtime regulars, the news has been difficult to process. Mike Kuduk has been coming to Prohibition Brewing Company for the past 10 years, with the Coconut Blonde Beer as his go-to order.

"I just think the beer is very good, exceptional. The food's pretty good. Staff has always treated me very well, so I'm kind of a regular here," Kuduk said.

Since hearing about the sale, Kuduk said he has been stocking up.

"I said we have to stock up, so maybe get their recipes and try to make it at home. What are you gonna do?" Kuduk said.

Fellow regular Jacki Burns said the brewery created something rare.

"There's -- places that you, um, stumble upon that create a sense of community and, um, this restaurant did that for us so great people, great food, great service," Burns said.

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