Previously deported sex offender arrested near Otay Mesa Port of Entry

(KGTV) -- A previously deported sex offender was arrested Sunday night after entering the US illegally, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The department says an agent patrolling the mountains near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry saw two men trying to conceal themselves in thick brush around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

“The agent questioned the men about their immigration status and both men admitted to being illegally present in the U.S.,” the agency said.

Both men were placed under arrest and taken to a nearby station for processing. At the station, agents discovered that one of the men, a 35-year-old from El Salvador, was convicted in 2009 for aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 in Virginia. He was sentenced to 2

0 years in prison before being removed to El Salvador in 2014 after having a portion of his sentence suspended, the angency says.

“The El Salvadorian man will be held in federal custody pending prosecution for felony illegal reentry after deportation. The second man was expelled back to Mexico.”

