'Pretty stoked to be here': Teen racer follows in father's footsteps at Bayfair racing competition

MISSION BAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The Bayfair Powerboat Racing Competition is Southern California's largest race of its kind. The full event is expected to draw in more than 90,000 people to Mission Bay over three days.

The race includes some of the best in powerboat racing. This year, 16-year-old Katie Brown is racing at Bayfair for the first time after four years of racing.

"When I found out that there was a possibility we could be driving here to race, I lost it — I was so excited," Katie said.

While it may be her first time competing, she's no stranger to San Diego. Her father, Kip, raced at Bayfair for more than 15 years. It's one of his favorite stops throughout the racing season.

"It's just God's country out here, so pretty stoked to be here," Kip Brown said.

After 30 years of competing on his own, he's happy to see his daughter follow in his footsteps.

"It's an easy decision for me to step back into the background and let Katie take the forefront," Kip said. "Frankly, she's talented and she has a passion for this like I did when I was her age".

As she takes the wheel, she's driving through the waves and through barriers. She's one of the few female competitors at Bayfair and is coming into the competition with high confidence.

"I think that I can do anything that any of the other boys have done," Katie said. "Maybe even better."

Kip said it's no surprise to see his daughter making it happen.

"She said to me one time, not very long ago, she goes, 'Dad, I don't see a situation where I'm not racing boats,' and I said, 'I love to hear that,'" Kip said.

Her goal is to cap off the weekend by accomplishing something that's never been done at Bayfair.

"There hasn't been a female yet to win the unlimited Gold Cup, and I hope to get there and be that girl," Katie said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.