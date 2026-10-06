President Donald Trump draws criticism after remarks on Los Angeles and San Diego during Nebraska rally

President Donald Trump drew criticism from California politicians after suggesting Iran could "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego during a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska Monday.

"With the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay ... Let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay," Trump said.

Mayor of San Diego Todd Gloria said, "San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable . And we are never a 'small price to pay.' Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."

Los Angeles Mayor responded to the comments on X saying, "The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety. The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage."

Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in saying, "After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."

