President Biden to visit San Diego for meeting with British, Australian leaders

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in support of Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Oceanside, California.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 10:33:32-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Joe Biden will visit San Diego Monday to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS, the White House announced.

Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese.

The trip will be Biden's first to the San Diego area since a 19-hour visit Oct. 3-4 when he spoke at MiraCosta College in Oceanside and a technology company in Carlsbad.

