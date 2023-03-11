Excitement building over UK Prime Minister visit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America’s Finest City will play host to three major world leaders Monday. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

At the House of England in Balboa Park, the anticipation is building.

“I really feel like sometimes people don't know about us enough here and these three important people coming here it really puts us on the map too.”

Members say this is an honor they don’t take lightly.

I’m very proud to be British and I like to see there be a collaboration between San Diego and England you know,”

We know the trio will be here to talk about a deal to supply Australia with several nuclear submarines, but beyond that, local Brits are hoping to hear more about the relationship between the countries moving forward.

I hope they talk about world issues I love the fact that Mr. Sunak and President Biden are gonna be building relationships between the UK and America that's really important I feel like it dropped off a bit there.”

