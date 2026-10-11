Powerball ticket worth $2.2 million sold at Lakeside store

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Saturday evening's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a gas station/convenience store in the unincorporated community of Lakeside, and is worth $2,259,918.

The winning ticket was purchased at Americo Gas at 12402 Woodside Avenue.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners, according to the California Lottery.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing to $538 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 4, 19, 33, 51 and the Powerball number was 15. The estimated jackpot was $516 million.

The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

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