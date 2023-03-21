Power outages affect thousands as storm moves through San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as a powerful storm moves through San Diego County.

As of 11:06 a.m., SDG&E Outage Map shows over 4,000 customers from North County to the South Bay were without power. The utility company said they are investigating the cause of each outage and said restoration times range between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: WATCH: San Diego County Flood Control District live webcams

Ahead of the storm, SDG&E shared the following tips to help customers prepare for the storm:

If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment:

Always assume it is energized and stay away. Never touch a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment.

Call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at (800) 411-SDGE (7343) to report it.

If a person has come into contact with a power line, do not touch them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Secure any loose outdoor items like umbrellas, patio furniture and garbage bins to prevent them from flying away and damaging power lines.

Drive safely. During storm conditions, the number of cars hitting transformers or power poles increases, so be sure to slow down and allow more time for braking.

Have a plan and kit with essential supplies. Keep a battery-operated radio and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. Check the batteries now to make sure the equipment works, and do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage.

In the event you do experience a power outage, customers are encouraged to visit sdge.com/outages [sdge.com] for status updates and to view SDG&E’s outage map.

If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment for your health and safety, make sure you have made backup power arrangements in case of an unplanned outage.

If you see SDG&E crews working in the field, please be sure to slow down while driving to give them space to restore power as safely as possible.

For additional tips, customers can view SDG&E’s storm safety video here [youtube.com].

Click here to view up-to-date outage information and restoration times.