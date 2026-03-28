Potential Engine fire on American Airlines flight causes delays at SAN

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A potential engine fire on an American Airlines Dallas flight to San Diego, flight number AAL3131, has caused delays at the San Diego Airport Saturday morning.

Earlier the potential engine fire caused a ground stop, though it is unclear whether that is still in play.

Delays in departures and arrivals are showing on the website and are to be expected. It can be seen from live footage that planes are currently backed up on the runway, though some are departing.

This is a developing story.

