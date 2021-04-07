Positively San Diego: Tiktok helps owners reunite with missing GoPro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting GoPro footage of a camera they found on a hike over the weekend. The post was made in hopes of finding the owners of the cameras.

As of Tuesday night, the video has over 700,000 likes and 3.5 million views.

Rio Villa and her boyfriend, Will Ezell, went to Three Sister Falls in East County with their roommate. While on the hike, Villa noticed something silver stuck between a rock, it was the GoPro camera.

Ezell grabbed it, but then dropped it in the water. After searching for some time, he was able to find it.

The pair took the camera home to see if it still worked and to see if they could find out who it belonged to.

The memory card on the camera had footage of a couple dating back to 2017. Villa decided to make a video with the footage and post it to TikTok. She tells ABC 10News she worried about posting, out of fear that the couple might not want the footage online or that maybe the couple wasn’t together anymore.

After five hours, Villa found the couple, Alejandro Lopez and Pricila Bernal.

Lopez and Bernal made their own TikTok video to say they were the couple who lost the camera. The couple is now married and lives in Silicon Valley.

Millions have now shared their story and the pair say they’re grateful that Villa and Ezell made an effort to find them.

The two couples plan on meeting Saturday in Los Angeles to return the camera.

