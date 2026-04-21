Port to consider moving forward with proposed $256M Navy SEAL Museum on San Diego waterfront

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is home to one of the largest military communities in the country, but when it comes to honoring Navy SEALs, supporters say the city has only scratched the surface.

Now, a major proposal could change that in a big way.

The Port of San Diego’s Board of Commissioners is considering whether to move forward with the first major step toward building a $256 million Navy SEAL Museum along the downtown waterfront.

What the proposal includes

If approved, the project would bring an 85,000-square-foot, four-level museum to the northern edge of Lane Field Park along Harbor Drive. The site sits on a former Navy property that was vacated in 2023.

The museum would be privately funded and developed through a partnership between the Navy SEALs Museum San Diego organization and its developer.

Plans for the facility include:



Seven exhibit galleries

A 2,500-square-foot theater

Educational and learning spaces

A café and retail store

A virtual reality experience

An event terrace overlooking San Diego Bay

The proposal also includes a 150-foot public park along the waterfront, adding new green space to the Embarcadero.

Building momentum

The idea for the museum has been in development for more than two years. It gained traction after a Navy SEAL showcase opened on Kettner Boulevard in October, giving the public a preview of what a larger museum could offer and generating strong community interest.

“We want to tell the accurate story of Naval Special Warfare, preserve the history and the heritage,” said Brian Drechsler, executive director of the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego. “We’re doing it through the timeless traits of service, teamwork, discipline, commitment, and responsibility.”

What happens next

The Port Commission is now considering whether to begin the state-required environmental review process, which is expected to take about 18 months.

The project is not affiliated with the U.S. Navy and would be fully privately funded. By its tenth year, the museum is projected to generate approximately $35 million in annual gross revenue.

If approved and the timeline holds, construction could begin as early as 2029, with the museum opening to the public in 2031.