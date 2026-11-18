SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners Tuesday approved the first increase in hourly parking rates along the North Embarcadero since 2017, as well as extending hours payment is required.

Starting Jan. 4, 2027, the hourly rate at port parking meters and pay stations will increase from $2.50 to $3.50, from the Crescent (next to the Coast Guard Station) at the north end to Ruocco Park at the south end, including in Tuna Harbor Park and along North Harbor Drive, according to a board statement.

The increase is due to 49% inflation over the past decade, and remains below market rates for parking for the area, the port board said. Parking rates at all other parts of the port waterfront will stay the same -- many of them free.

The effective hours for payment along the North Embarcadero will be extended two hours to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will also include Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South. These parking limits will be enforced seven days per week, with the Crescent area having a four-hour time limit and a three-hour time limit applying everywhere else in the enforcement zone.

"This effort is intended to boost parking space turnover, ensuring more visitors and residents can enjoy the unique opportunities on the dynamic waterfront," the port board statement read.

Parking revenue, tenant payments and maritime cruise operations are how the Port of San Diego generates revenue. It does not collect taxes. The funding goes toward the port's 23 public parks, Harbor Police, environmental protection and access to the tenant businesses and attractions.

Additionally, the port will add June 19, Juneteenth, as an 11th free parking holiday and will rename the March 31 holiday Farmworkers' Day.

Starting next year, the 11 free parking holidays will be:

-- New Year's Day

-- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

-- Presidents' Day

-- Farmworkers' Day

-- Memorial Day

-- Juneteenth

-- Independence Day

-- Labor Day

-- Veterans Day

-- Thanksgiving Day

-- Christmas Day

The port manages nearly 9,700 parking spaces along the waterfront, with 34% of them free.

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