Pool party in 4S Ranch draws hundreds of teenagers, prompts police response and assault investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pool party in the 4S Ranch neighborhood of northern San Diego County drew hundreds of teenagers, prompted a police response with multiple units and a helicopter, and led to a citation for the homeowner.

Teenagers lined up to get into the home, climbed on roofs and attempted to enter a neighboring property, as shown on video taken by Jung Chae, a neighbor.

"I needed to protect my family's safety," Chae said. "I tried to grab a baseball bat and tried to protect my home."

The neighbor called police after the crowd grew out of control.

San Diego police are also investigating an assault nearby, where a teenager was struck in the head with an unknown object and suffered a 1-inch cut to his head.

San Diego Police Department officers responded with multiple units and a helicopter. Officers cited the homeowner for hosting the party.

Police say the homeowner had been renting out the pool through a site that lets users rent their swimming pools to others.

"I knocked on the door of the home to speak with the homeowner, but a tenant who lives there answered instead."

She said this has happened before.

Neighbors also say there have been other pool parties at the home. Police say they were called to the address on August 28 for another party, though that gathering had ended before officers arrived.

Police say they do not consider the incidents a pattern.

ABC10 News was able to get a hold of the homeowner and text with her. She said that she has now taken her pool off the site, Swimply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

