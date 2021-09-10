Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

POLL: Of 500 San Diegans, 54% say employers have the right to mandate vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Ruttle/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
COVID-19 card
POLL 26091_COVIDSD_02.jpg
Posted at 6:01 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 21:01:34-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A newly released poll shows more than half of San Diegans support employers mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent ABC 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune poll. SurveyUSA News interviewed 500 San Diego County adults from September 7-9.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_02.jpg

When asked how concerned they're about the Delta variant, 41 percent of those surveyed said somewhat while 31 percent said very. Meanwhile, 14 percent of those asked said not very.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_01.jpg

ABC 10News has reported at least two restaurants, Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe and Urban Moe's, require guests who wish to dine indoors or attend an event to show proof of vaccination. When asked if businesses should have the legal right to refuse service to unvaccinated people, 54 percent of those surveyed said yes, while 35 percent said no. Meanwhile, 11 percent are not sure.

RELATED COVERAGE:

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_03.jpg

When asked if there should be a statewide vaccine mandate, San Diegans were split. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said California should mandate vaccines, and 45 percent said the state should not.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_04.jpg

Of those surveyed, 60 percent said they would support a mask mandate for indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, 30 percent oppose, and 10 percent are not sure.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_06.jpg

When asked if they purposely avoid unvaccinated friends or colleagues, 54 percent said no, and 38 percent of those surveyed said yes.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_13.jpg

On September 1, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis and adopted a series of recommendations to actively combat it. Of the 500 county residents who participated in this poll, 22 percent said they believe people are refuse to get the vaccine because of false information on social media.

POLL 26091_COVIDSD_15.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY