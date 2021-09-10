POLL: Of 500 San Diegans, 54% say employers have the right to mandate vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A newly released poll shows more than half of San Diegans support employers mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent ABC 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune poll. SurveyUSA News interviewed 500 San Diego County adults from September 7-9.

When asked how concerned they're about the Delta variant, 41 percent of those surveyed said somewhat while 31 percent said very. Meanwhile, 14 percent of those asked said not very.

ABC 10News has reported at least two restaurants, Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe and Urban Moe's, require guests who wish to dine indoors or attend an event to show proof of vaccination. When asked if businesses should have the legal right to refuse service to unvaccinated people, 54 percent of those surveyed said yes, while 35 percent said no. Meanwhile, 11 percent are not sure.

When asked if there should be a statewide vaccine mandate, San Diegans were split. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said California should mandate vaccines, and 45 percent said the state should not.

Of those surveyed, 60 percent said they would support a mask mandate for indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, 30 percent oppose, and 10 percent are not sure.

When asked if they purposely avoid unvaccinated friends or colleagues, 54 percent said no, and 38 percent of those surveyed said yes.

On September 1, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors declared COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis and adopted a series of recommendations to actively combat it. Of the 500 county residents who participated in this poll, 22 percent said they believe people are refuse to get the vaccine because of false information on social media.