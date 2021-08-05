Bankers Hill restaurant to require proof of vaccine to dine inside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Bankers Hill restaurant says it will begin requiring proof of vaccinations to eat inside, as more businesses consider requiring patrons to show they've received a COVID-19 shot to be indoors.

In a post on Wednesday on the restaurant's Instagram page, Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe said that it will begin to require guests who wish to dine indoors, or on a small permanent patio along 5th Avenue, to show proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated diners will be allowed to dine outdoors on a temporary patio the restaurant has set up along Spruce St. as the area, "provides the ability to social distance, as well as the best ventilation."

The restaurant cited rising COVID-19 cases and the delta variant for its decision.

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases, & the delta variant moving quickly, Jimmy feels strongly that it is up to him, as a business person, to play whatever part he can in keeping our employees, customers & community safe," the post read. "We appreciate that people have strong feelings regarding this issue, and we choose to stand on ours."

The restaurant added that it is requiring all employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus.

ABC 10News reached out to the restaurant, but has yet to hear back.

The move comes as some businesses locally have started requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town is requiring theater-goers to show proof of vaccine or provide a negative test result before attending shows. Urban Mo's bar and restaurant in Hillcrest also announced recently that anyone who is attending events or shows will need to provide proof of vaccination, but it's not required for anyone dining.

In Los Angeles, City Council leaders are considering a proposal that would require proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter public indoor spaces in the City of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and even "retail establishments."