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Police pursuit shuts down Interstate 5 southbound at Palomar Street

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Caltrans
Screenshot 2026-05-23 at 3.36.02 PM.png
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police pursuit has shut down Interstate 5 southbound at Palomar Street Saturday.

It's expected to be shut down for around two hours.

The suspect has been arrested and is no longer considered a threat to the public.

The San Diego Fire Department also responded to reports of a motorcycle down. One person was transported to the hospital. It is unclear whether the person transported was the motorcyclist.

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