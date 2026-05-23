Police pursuit shuts down Interstate 5 southbound at Palomar Street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police pursuit has shut down Interstate 5 southbound at Palomar Street Saturday.

It's expected to be shut down for around two hours.

Due to police pursuit activity, I-5 Southbound at Palomar Street will be shut down. This condition is expected to last approximately 2 hours.Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. The suspect has been arrested and there is no longer any threat to the public. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 23, 2026

The suspect has been arrested and is no longer considered a threat to the public.

The San Diego Fire Department also responded to reports of a motorcycle down. One person was transported to the hospital. It is unclear whether the person transported was the motorcyclist.