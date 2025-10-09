Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police presence in Eastlake following fight

Screenshot 2025-10-09 at 4.45.23 PM.png
Sky10
Screenshot 2025-10-09 at 4.45.23 PM.png
Posted

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating following a fight in Eastlake Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, an investigation is ongoing after reports of an outdoor fight involving juveniles in the vicinity of Eastlake High School.

Witnesses reported hearing "one to three shots fired, possibly in the air," the department said. The juveniles "appear to have left the area."

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there are no known injuries at this time. An actual shooting has not yet been confirmed."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!