Police presence in Eastlake following fight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating following a fight in Eastlake Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, an investigation is ongoing after reports of an outdoor fight involving juveniles in the vicinity of Eastlake High School.

Witnesses reported hearing "one to three shots fired, possibly in the air," the department said. The juveniles "appear to have left the area."

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there are no known injuries at this time. An actual shooting has not yet been confirmed."

