Police make arrest in stabbing death of Oceanside boy

KGTV
Posted at 6:26 AM, Oct 20, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An arrest was made in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Oceanside, police announced.

The teen victim, identified by police as Oceanside resident Justin Ferguson, was stabbed near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, at 4300 Mesa Drive, late Tuesday afternoon.

Ferguson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries, Oceanside Police said.

According to police, detectives on Wednesday identified a male juvenile as the suspect in the teen’s death and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

The identity of the suspected attacker was not released.

Police did not release any additional information on the case but noted that the investigation “is active and ongoing.”

