Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Oceanside.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oceanside Police officers responded to a reported stabbing in a parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, at 4300 Mesa Drive.

Oceanside Police officials said, “The victim was driven a short distance out of the immediate area by an acquaintance who came to a stop near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way where responding officers located the 16-year-old male victim.”

The boy, who was stabbed in the chest, was taken to the hospital for treatment but died just after 11 p.m., police said.

Circumstances that led to the deadly incident are being investigated by Oceanside PD’s Crimes of Violence detectives.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified, Oceanside Police said.