Family of teen stabbed to death speaks

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy. Relatives chose to keep their identities and the teen's name hidden to protect their privacy.

"To lose our nephew is a hole in our hearts," said the victim's aunt. "He's a sweet, sweet boy. He would never harm anybody. I can't believe something would happen to him."

The victim's aunt and uncle drove from Orange County to Oceanside to pay their respects Wednesday.

"We were trying to put a cross here where he was murdered," said the victim's uncle. "But right now we don't know where."

Law enforcement has not revealed who the teen was or what led up to the stabbing, and no information about a suspect is available.

"That brings the question of why? What could he ever have done to deserve this?" said the victim's uncle.

"And his parents and his whole family?" said the victim's aunt.

Loved ones shared a message to the victim.

"We love you, we'll never forget you. We'll fight for you, and you'll always be commemorated," said the victim's aunt.

The victim's family also called for justice.

"Whoever has done this, I don't know what to say about who you are as a human being," said the victim's aunt. "Only an animal would do this."

If you know anything about this case, you're encouraged to contact the Oceanside Police Department.