Police investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wound

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Around 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bear Valley Parkway following a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.