Police investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wound

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Around 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bear Valley Parkway following a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722.