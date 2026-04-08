Police investigate possible homicide in West Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were investigating a suspected homicide in San Diego's West Mission Valley neighborhood Wednesday.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a downed man near Fashion Valley Road and Riverwalk Drive at Town and Country Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officials said a man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found with serious injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death were unclear, but detectives believe it could be a homicide.

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