Police: 4 arrested in hate crime egg attacks in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police have arrested 4 ‘hate crime suspects’ in connection with a series of incidents at LGBT bars and restaurants in Hillcrest last weekend.

Three adults and one juvenile are facing several charges, including hate crime charges, after eggs were thrown from a truck at multiple bars and restaurants in the area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were struck during the attacks.

Gossip Grill, in the 1200 block of University Avenue, was among the locations targeted. Owner Moe Girton said one of her two security guards was hit in the foot. She said someone from the truck shouted something as it passed, though the words were unclear.

“My security guards reported they couldn't make it out, but the tone was hurtful, offensive,” Girton said.

Girton said the attack shook her staff and patrons.

"It doesn't matter what they're throwing. It matters it's an assault on a gay bar," Girton said.

The Gossip Grill submitted surveillance footage to police, which helped investigators identify the truck involved.

"We have license plate reader, for our own safety," Girton said.

Police said their own license plate readers then led them to a truck in Pacific Beach.

Girton said she believes the intent behind the attacks is clear.

"I believe the motive is to go after a gay bar, a queer bar. That justifies it as a hate crime," Girton said.

Despite the incident, Girton said her business will not be deterred.

"It's sad, upsetting. We’ve been here before, and we'll continue moving forward," Girton said.

The egg attacks come nearly 2 years after a string of pellet gun shootings, mostly outside LGBT bars in the area. Four 19-year-old men pleaded guilty to assault in connection with those incidents. Several of those shootings remain unsolved, including a pellet gun attack outside a Bankers Hill bar in November that injured 2 people.

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