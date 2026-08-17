Pokemon card collector assaulted at Kearny Mesa grocery store kiosk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local Pokemon collector says his hobby turned dangerous after he was assaulted at a kiosk inside a Kearny Mesa grocery store,

Ryan Tree has been visiting the Food4Less in Kearny Mesa for the last few months, sometimes to buy Pokemon cards. He picked up card collecting last year, both for fun and as a side hustle.

“It’s a cool hobby, and fun to get a sought-after card," Tree said.

Tree says the trouble started early last week when a man in his late 20s cut in line at the store's Pokemon vending machine to buy a pack of cards.

“I said, ‘Sir, we're in line. You can't do that,'” Tree told the man. "He got really upset, threatened me.”

Tree reported the incident to a store manager.

A few days later, last Wednesday, Tree took a photo of the man when he spotted him in the store that morning. Tree returned a few hours later and, while tapping the screen of the vending machine, says the same man walked up and positioned himself a few feet away. After a sought-after pack of cards appeared on the screen, Tree went to pay — and that's when the attack happened.

"All of a sudden I felt his arm wrap around my neck, slam me down. I was screaming for help, and when he slammed my shoulder, my shoulder popped out of the joint," Tree said.

Tree says the man then attempted to buy the cards.

"He got up and attempted to pay for the product. When the manager started running over, he realized he wasn't going to have enough time, so he bolted," Tree said.

Despite being in pain, Tree ran outside and captured video of the suspect driving away in a minivan, including license plate information, which he gave to police.

Tree was later treated for a dislocated shoulder, which will require physical therapy.

"It's absurd, it's crazy," Tree said.

Tree says he is sharing his story to help police track down the suspect. When asked whether he would continue collecting Pokemon cards, he said most likely not.

"It's disheartening. There are kids at these machines. Getting a pack of trading cards should not turn violent. If you have to suit up and feel like you're going to be attacked, it's not worth it," Tree said.

A Food4Less spokesperson released a statement following the incident.

"At Food 4 Less, safety is a core value, and we do not condone violence of any kind," the spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Tree with medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

