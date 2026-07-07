Brush fire forces evacuations at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego and Camp Pendleton firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that ignited in the vicinity of a firing range Monday afternoon.

According to WatchDuty, crews responded to reports of dark, heavy smoke located at Range 501 around 3:21 p.m . The fire quickly grew in size and has since burned 919 acres.

Camp Pendleton officials ordered evacuations from personnel based in 32 Area and 33 Area and are asking community members to avoid the affected area.

Those impacted by the mandatory evacuation orders are asked to meet at Paige Field House, located at 1110 13th Street, Camp Pendleton, CA 92058.

This is a developing story, ABC 10News will continue to update this story as become available.