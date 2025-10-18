Pilot killed in aviation accident at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One pilot was killed and another injured following a military aircraft accident at MCAS Miramar, according to the US Marine Corps.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. when an AH-1Z Viper experienced "an aviation mishap during routine operations near an unpopulated area of Imperial Gables, California."

The crew, which consisted of two pilots, were taken to hospitals for treatment. One of the pilots died after being taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital, according to the Marine Corps. The second pilot was taken to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the loss of a Marine from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the 'Gunfighters' while conducting a training flight in support of the Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course," said Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons. "This Marine made the ultimate sacrifice, and we are forever grateful for his selfless commitment and willingness to go into harm’s way. To the family, friends, and loved ones of our fallen Marine, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief.”

The names of the pilots involved have not been released pending family notification.

