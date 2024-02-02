Pet of the Week Milo helps family blend after adoption

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A newly adopted dog is helping two San Diego families become one.

Milo was featured as the ABC 10News Pet of the Week on Dec. 15, 2023. Miral Kanafani and Michael Cassara didn't see that segment, but they saw Milo at the San Diego Humane Society's shelter in Encinitas shortly after.

It was love at first sight.

"I felt like he was like really looking into my soul," says Kanafani.

After an interaction, and some time to think about it, Kanafani and Cassara decided to adopt him.

Miral had no idea that Michael had something else planned for the big moment - a proposal.

"She looked at (Milo) and she goes, 'It's a yes. I couldn't be happier.' And I knew right then when she said those words, I knew I had my moment.

"I pulled out the box and I opened it and I said, 'Are you happier now?' And she's just staring at me. And I realized I hadn't asked her 'Will you marry me?' So I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she's just staring. It felt like an eternity. And finally I said to her, 'You know, this is the part where you're supposed to say yes. And she goes, 'It's a yes.'"

Now, Milo has become the glue helping to blend their two families, as Michael's teenage kids and Miral's younger sons have something over which to bond.

"That's something that they can all partake in that they can all be a part of," Kanafani says. "I think that really would help bring them together, like there's something that they can always do together."

The couple plans to have Milo act as the ring bearer when they get married.

Until then, the entire family is enjoying having him around.

"He's so great. He's so gentle. He's so loving," says Miral. "He's a super sweet dog."