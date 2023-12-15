Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Scoutie

San Diego Humane Society
Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 14:37:38-05

Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Scoutie!

Scoutie
Alaskan Malamute Mix
Male
3 years old
58.4 pounds
Adoption fee: $25 though Dec. 17; regular adoption fee is $110
San Diego Humane Society online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=878978

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Scoutie:

“Scoutie is a true people dog, craving attention and affection from his favorite humans and leaning into every loving pet he receives. His friendliness knows no bounds when it comes to meeting new people. While he gets along with other dogs outside of the home, he may not be the biggest fan of sharing his space with a fellow furry friend. For the best experience, Scoutie would shine in a home without any other dogs.”

You can adopt Scoutie at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Drive
Escondido, CA 92027
619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt

