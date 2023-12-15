Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Scoutie!

Scoutie

Alaskan Malamute Mix

Male

3 years old

58.4 pounds

Adoption fee: $25 though Dec. 17; regular adoption fee is $110

San Diego Humane Society online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=878978

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Scoutie:

“Scoutie is a true people dog, craving attention and affection from his favorite humans and leaning into every loving pet he receives. His friendliness knows no bounds when it comes to meeting new people. While he gets along with other dogs outside of the home, he may not be the biggest fan of sharing his space with a fellow furry friend. For the best experience, Scoutie would shine in a home without any other dogs.”

You can adopt Scoutie at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Drive

Escondido, CA 92027

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt